Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 194 for two against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match with the help of AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 73-run half-century knock at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Aaron Finch contributed 47 and captain Virat Kohli contributed 33 not out. De Villiers proved his brilliant innings as why he is called ‘Mr. 360’. In this innings, AB hit five fours and six long sixes. He played a fast century partnership with Virat for the third wicket. During this time, the pair of him and Virat have taken a special record.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have set a big record of partnership of 3000 runs in IPL history with a partnership of 100 runs from 49 balls against Kolkata.

AB completed his half-century off Kolkata against just 23 balls. He was also successful in scoring a half-century in 23 balls against Mumbai Indians and 29 balls against Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli batted very slow in this match and gave most of the de Villiers the opportunity to play. Virat hit just one four in his innings.

KKR bowler Kamlesh Nagerkoti (36 runs in four overs) conceded just 17 runs in three overs but in his fourth and 16th team overs, de Villiers hit a four after sending consecutive balls for two long sixes in this over. 18 runs added. De Villiers’ aggression started from here. Now RCB’s score was 129 for two by the 16th over. De Villiers scored 19 runs in the next over of Pat Cummins with two sixes and a four.

