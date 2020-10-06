IPL 2020 MI vs RR Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The 20th match of the Indian Premier League is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians have played five matches so far, while Rajasthan Royals will be the fifth match this season. Mumbai Indians are at the second position in the point table with three wins, while the Rajasthan Royals team is at number five in the point table with two wins. The season has been mixed so far for Rajasthan Royals captained by Steve Smith. While the team of Mumbai Indians, who suffered defeat in the first match, have made a good comeback in the tournament.

IPL 2020: Rohit can break Raina’s big IPL record today

The Rajasthan Royals’ team’s batting rests on Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson, while the Mumbai Indians have plenty of depth in their batting line-up. The bowling of Mumbai Indians also looks better than the Rajasthan Royals. In such a situation, Mumbai Indians may be overshadowed by Rajasthan Royals in this match.

When and where will this match be played?

The 20th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is to be played on Tuesday 6 October at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Captain), Ryan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron.

MIvRR: Manjrekar chose his Fantasy XI, know whom

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishaan Kishan.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.