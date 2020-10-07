Mumbai Indians have recorded their fourth win in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the match played against Rajasthan Royals on 6 October, Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs. In this match, the friendly Roy, who came to fielding as a substitute for Mumbai Indians, took such a catch, which everyone just kept watching. Maheepal Lomror hit the ball off Rahul Chahar, the timing of this shot was not good and he was caught out and returned to the pavilion.

Lommor wanted a long shot on the leg side, but the timing of the shot was not right. The ball went high in the air, meanwhile Roy, who was on short cover, ran and caught a great catch while making a full dive. The favorable catch was also mentioned by captain Rohit Sharma after the match. Adhikar hardly got a chance to bowl this season, but he has definitely won the hearts of the fans with his fielding skills.

The best thing about Adhikar’s catch was that he did not ignore the ball for even a second during this time and took a great catch at the end. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 193 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, in reply Rajasthan Royals were reduced to just 136 runs in 18.1 overs. In this way Mumbai Indians registered a stunning win by 57 runs.