In the 27th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians team beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets, performing brilliantly. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) were the winning heroes for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, experienced batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored the top scorer with 69 runs. Dhawan held many records during his half-century innings. Dhawan became the second batsman to score the most runs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The left-handed batsman has now scored 733 runs against Mumbai. During his best innings of 69 runs, Gabbar also completed 700 runs against Rohit & Co. He is the third batsman to score 700 against Mumbai Indians. Before them, Suresh Raina (818) and AB de Villiers (711) have crossed the 700-run mark against this team. The batsman who scored the most runs against Mumbai Indians is Suresh Raina. Dhawan has also completed 1,000 runs in IPL playing for Delhi Capitals. The Delhi team had included Shikhar in their team, trading with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since then, Dhawan has been a very important part of this team.

Delhi capitals got their second defeat of the season

In the match played in Abu Dhabi, the Delhi Capitals suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, the team scored 162 runs after losing 4 wickets in 20 overs with the help of Shikhar Dhawan (69) and captain Shreyas Iyer (42). In response, Mumbai Indians achieved this target by losing 5 wickets in 19.4 overs. The Delhi Capitals team has played seven matches so far this season, winning the team in 5, while the team has lost in two matches. The Delhi Capitals team next face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (October 14) in Dubai.