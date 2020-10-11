13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) Today is the second match Mumbai Indians, MI And Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals, DC) Between to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai Indians win in this match, then the point will reach the top in the table and if Delhi capitals wins, then it will strengthen its position at the top. While the Delhi Capitals have impressed a lot so far this season, the performance of Mumbai Indians has been volatile. Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen Fantasy XI for this ‘high voltage’ match.

Sanjay has given place to five Mumbai Indians cricketers while six Delhi Capitals players in this special list. Delhi Capitals have lost just one match in this tournament, while Mumbai Indians have lost twice. One can see a close fight between the two teams, as both the teams have looked very balanced and both bowling and batting departments have done wonders. Shreyas Iyer has impressed with his captaincy this season, while Rohit is the most successful captain of this T20 league.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title four times under Rohit’s captaincy, while Delhi Capitals have not won a single title yet. Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen Rohit Sharma in his Fantasy XI, but has not included Shreyas Iyer. Something like Sanjay Manjrekar’s Fantasy XI: Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stonis (Delhi Capitals), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) , Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Enrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals), Jaspreet Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Potential XI of both teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Enrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culper-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.