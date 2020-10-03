On Sunday 4 October, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the 2016 title. In this match, both teams will be eyeing their second consecutive win. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where so far there have been scores of runs. Hyderabad captain David Warner will enter the match with positive thinking as his bowlers managed to defend 164 runs in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. The captain’s form is still a concern for the team. The good thing for the team is that in the absence of experienced players, the young players are performing brilliantly by taking responsibility. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, batting brilliantly in the last match, took the team out of trouble and helped to make a strong score.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have had a successful success so far and the team has won the number one position in the points table after winning two out of four matches. The team registered a one-sided victory against Kings XI Punjab in the last match by 48 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma played an excellent innings of 70 runs for the team. Apart from this, in the final overs, the pair of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard batted with a blistering score of around 90 runs in 5 overs. In this match, the leading bowler of the team Jaspreet Bumrah bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets for just 18 runs in four overs. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the first match of IPL-

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Potential playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.