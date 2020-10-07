Mumbai Indians Mistress of Nita Ambani Indian Premier League The 13th season of the season (IPL 2020) is yet to be seen with the players. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and all teams and support staff have to live in the bio-bubble. Neeta Ambani may not be seen in the stadium this year, but she does not miss any chance of cheering the team. Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians registered a stunning win by 57 runs in the match played on 6 October. In this match, Kieron Pollard and Supt Roy caught such catches, whose video became very viral on social media.

After the match, when the Mumbai Indians team was in the dressing room, Nita Ambani cheered the players through phone. Mumbai Indians reached the top of the point table with this win. Nita Ambani spoke to Pollard and Supt Roy with a phone call. He asked favorable Roy how he liked catching the catch. Its video has been shared by Mumbai Indians with its official Instagram account. In the video, you will see that along with Nita Ambani, the players were also loudly shouting ‘Mumbai Indians’.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav’s knockout of 79 runs helped Mumbai Indians to 193 for four in 20 overs. In response, the entire team of Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 136 runs in 18.1 overs. Jaspreet Bumrah took four, Trent Boult and James Pattinson took two wickets each, while Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard took one wicket each. Adhikari Roy had a great catch from Mahipal Lomror, while Pollard had a great catch by Jos Buttler at the boundary line, almost clinching the victory for Mumbai Indians. Butler was out for 70 off 44 balls.