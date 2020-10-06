Today, Mumbai Indians (MI, Mumbai Indians) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR, Rajasthan Royals) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The match is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Prior to this match, former cricketer and famous commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen his Fantasy XI team. For this season, Sanjay Manjrekar is not part of the commentary panel of Star Sports, although he continues to share his analysis related to IPL through social media. The Fantasy XI that Manjrekar has chosen before the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals has given place to seven Indian cricketers and four foreign cricketers.

Where did Royal Challengers make a mistake against Delhi, de Villiers told

Sanjay Manjrekar’s Fantasy XI has seven Mumbai Indians players, while he has included only four Rajasthan Royals cricketers in this list. Sanjay Manjrekar has Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Jose Butler Rajasthan Royals, Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), James Pattinson (Mumbai Indians), Jaspreet Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) and Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals) have featured in their Fantasy XI.

IPL 2020: Prithvi Raj to replace fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The funny thing is that Sanjay Manjrekar has not included Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult, who have been in good form in this tournament. Talking about the point table, Mumbai Indians are in second place with three wins in five matches and six points. While Rajasthan Royals are at fifth position with two wins and four points from four matches. Steve Smith suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match.