On Tuesday, in the 20th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the four-time champions Mumbai Indians will face the first season winner Rajasthan Royals. In this match against the in-form Mumbai, it will be a tough challenge for the Rajasthan Royals as Mumbai is currently in tremendous form. After the team lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Super Over, the defending champions team made a great comeback to beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.

Apart from this, the Rajasthan Royals’ performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been disappointing after a brilliant start on the batting pitch in Sharjah. They could not repeat the first two match form. On the other hand, the Royals are badly missing England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will be available only after 11 October after completing the quarantine. In bowling, Unadkat is not able to walk in powerplays or death overs, which has increased the pressure on Tom Karan and Joffra Archer. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI for Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culper-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.