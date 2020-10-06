MI vs RR: In the 20th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have decided to bat first by winning the toss. Rohit enters this match without any change in the team. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals have made three changes in their team. Fast bowler Karthik Tyagi is making his debut. At the same time, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajput have returned to the team.

After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that we will bat first. The pitch looks very good. We are off with the bean team. We are doing well, we just have to keep doing this performance even further.

At the same time after the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said that we did not think beforehand what to do after winning the toss. Now we are bowling first, so we need to do it well. We have made three changes in the team. Karthik Tyagi is debuting. At the same time, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajput have returned to the team.

Playing XI of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Karthik Tyagi.