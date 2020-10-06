IPL 2020 MI vs RR, Match Preview: The 20th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from 7:30 pm today at Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai has won their last match, so their confidence will be of different level. At the same time, Rajasthan had to face defeat in both its previous encounters, in such a situation that there will be pressure on them.

However, Rajasthan have won all four matches played against Mumbai Indians since returning to this league in 2018. These figures are going to create confidence for Rajasthan.

Most of the players of Mumbai’s team are in excellent form. In such a situation, he can get down with the same team in this match too. On the other hand, Rajasthan can make many changes in this match. However, Ben Stokes is still in Quarantine. In such a situation, he will not play in this match, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karthik Tyagi may get a chance.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, according to size, this ground is also quite large. But here, fast bowlers like Dubai will not help. However, like Dubai, the team that wins the toss here can decide to bat first. Because in the second innings the pitch is very likely to be slow.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to close.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Teotia, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Karthik Tyagi.