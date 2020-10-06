IPL 2020 MI vs RR Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 20th match of the Mumbai Indians (MI) season in 2020. This match between the two teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match. While Mumbai Indians have recorded three wins in five matches so far, Rajasthan Royals have recorded two wins in their first four matches.

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in their last match in Sharjah. Mumbai team led by Rohit Sharma would like to maintain the winning momentum. At the same time, Rajasthan suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan’s team would like to return to the winning path against Mumbai. The captain of Rajasthan Royals is Steve Smith. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be played on Tuesday, 6 October. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match begin?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can I watch live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

Live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Which TV channels can watch live telecast of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match be played?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Head to head match

Matches: 22

MI Wins: 11

RR wins: 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians potential playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Karthik Tyagi.

