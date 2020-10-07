In the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians registered a stunning win against Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. With this win, Mumbai Indians have again reached the top of the point table. After the match, captain Rohit Sharma told in which case his team is the best. Rohit also praised Man of the Match Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians scored 193 for four from Suryakumar Yadav’s 47-ball knock of 79 not out with the help of 11 fours and two sixes. Apart from playing the best innings of his IPL career, he also scored an unbroken 76-run partnership in the six overs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya (19 not out 30), helping the Mumbai Indians score 60 runs in the last four overs. doing. In reply, Rajasthan Royals team Bumrah (four wickets for 20 runs), James Pattinson (two wickets for 19 runs) and Bolt (two wickets for 26 runs) in front of the bowling bowling of Jose Butler (70) despite the half-century of 18.1 overs I was reduced to 136 runs.

During the Rajasthan Royals innings, Kieron Pollard made a brilliant catch by Maheepal Lomore while Butler, who was a substitute player, favorable Roy. After scoring a hat-trick of victory, Rohit said, ‘We play with our strength. We have a world level team. We have faith in every player because we know that they are very talented. The conditions were very helpful to our fast bowlers. The ball was moving and it is good to have players in the team who can take advantage of such situations. When we came here, we did not know how the situation would be and whether the fast bowlers would get help or not.

He said, ‘Fielding was fantastic. We are proud of this. After coming here, we have worked hard on fielding. I am glad that we were able to catch great catches. Praising Suryakumar, Rohit said, ‘I knew he was going to play such an innings. I talked to him before the match. He was batting brilliantly in the last few matches. It is all about playing shots and today he played perfect shots.