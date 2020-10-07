IPL 2020 MI Vs RR Highlights: In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians have continued their brilliant game. In the match played on Tuesday night, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. This is Rajasthan Royals’ third consecutive defeat in the tournament. Batting first, Mumbai scored 193 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs with the help of Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out, 47 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes). Rajasthan were all out for 136 runs in 18.1 overs.

Good start of mumbai

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. Mumbai’s opening pair Quinton de Kock (23) and Rohit Sharma (35) gave Mumbai a solid start and scored 49 runs. Star-bowler Karthik Tyagi, the star of the under-19 team, making his IPL debut from this match, took his first wicket by dismissing D Cock and leaving Rohit alone.

Rohit was dismissed by leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal after scoring 35 runs. These form batsman Ishaan Kishan could not open the account in this match. After Rohit, Gopal dismissed Ishaan on the next ball.

With two wickets falling for two consecutive balls, Mumbai’s team seemed to be stuck in trouble. After this Suryakumar Yadav used the experience to handle Mambui’s innings from one end. Hardik Pandya (30 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) stood till the end with Suryakumar and added 76 runs.

After this, Suryakumar and Hardik scored from both ends. Suryakumar shot shots all around the field. Meanwhile, Tom Curran left Hardik’s catch on his own ball, which Pandya took full advantage of. In the end, Mumbai’s team managed to score 193 runs in the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Smith-Sanju did not bat

Playing his second IPL match, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to Trent Bolt on the second ball without scoring. It was Bolt who dismissed in-form batsman Sanju Samson. Samson could not even open an account.

Before Samson, captain Steve Smith (6) was dismissed by Bumrah. Rajasthan was under tremendous pressure from here and Mumbai was getting a chance on almost every ball. From here on, the responsibility of winning Rajasthan was entirely on Jos Buttler. Rajasthan’s score was 63/4 after 10 overs. Rajasthan needed 131 runs in 10 overs.

Butler got little support from his countryman Tom Curran (15). Both English players tried. Butler was out in this attempt. Pollard caught his brilliant catch. Pollard also dismissed Kurain and turned Rajasthan towards defeat. Butler played an excellent innings of 70 runs.

In the end Jofra Archer scored 24 runs off 11 balls with the help of three fours and a six, but he proved to be the only one to reduce the gap of the team’s defeat. The hero of this victory of Mumbai was Jaspreet Bumrah who took four wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

