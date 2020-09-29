IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Match Highlights In a very exciting match of IPL-13, Virat Kohli captained team Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated in Super Over. This was the second match tie in IPL 2020. Earlier, Delhi and Punjab had a tie and Delhi won the match in the Super Over. Apart from the victory and defeat, the batting of young batsman Ishan Kishan in this match, the middle-order play of Kieran Pollard, and other aspects of the match were other aspects to be considered.RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in a super over in a thrilling match played at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams scored 201 runs in the first scheduled 20 overs. RCB may have registered victory in the match but Mumbai’s Ishaan Kishan won the hearts of the people with his brilliant innings of 99 runs. Ishaan Kishan scored 99 runs off 58 balls, although he missed a century by one run.

Pollard’s stormy innings

Chasing the target was not easy for the Mumbai Indians. There was a time that this match went out of Mumbai’s hands. After Rohit Sharma and De Cock were dismissed, Surya Kumar Yadav also returned without opening an account. During this, the pair of Kishan and Pandya became a little sure, but Pandya fell victim to Adam Jampa. Mumbai needed 80 runs in the last four overs. The bowlers were having difficulty in making grip on the ball due to dew. Pollard then turned the dice. He hit three sixes over Jampa and then the same sixes in Chahal’s over. Two of these sixes came off the bat of Pollard, of which the second six brought him a half-century off 20 balls.

RCB vs MI: RCB won the match, Ishaan Kishan bowled heart .. 9 sixes in 99 innings

AB de Villiers innings

RCB are full of stars but this team never won the title. Apart from this, the match played on Monday also saved the super over or else Mumbai would have won this match. The special thing is that Devdutt Padakkil, Aaron Finch gave the team a great start. After this, de Villiers played a brilliant innings of 55 not out with the help of 4 fours and the same sixes in 24 balls. He completed his 4500 runs in the IPL. He now has 4529 runs in 157 matches at an average of 40.43.

Navdeep Saini’s over

In the 13th to 10th match, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. Mumbai Indians scored just seven runs in the super over. The credit goes to Navdeep Saini’s bowling. The first ball of the super over was played by Kieran Pollard to the cover of Yerker Length and took 1 run. Second ball, Hardik Pandya was given a full floss, it was only 1 run by Pandya played in the long-on. Pollard completely misses Zero in the third ball. Pollard scored 6 runs off the fourth ball. After that, Pollard was out on the fifth ball and Pandya could not touch the sixth ball and ran a bye.

Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah bowled in the super over for Mumbai Indians. AB de Villiers was in front of him. De Villiers took 1 run with the yorker ball on long on. On the second ball, Virat Kohli played a sharp shot on the leg side, but scored only 1 run. The third ball came to the bouncer and AB de Villiers was caught out by the umpire. DRS were called not out. Not a single run could be scored on this ball. Fourth ball de Villiers hooked on the bouncer and got a four at fine leg. The total score was 6 runs. The fifth ball de Villiers somehow pushed Yarker and took a run. Now the score is equal. On the sixth ball, Kohli hit Low Fultos to square leg and midwicket and thus Bangalore won.