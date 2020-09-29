IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Highlights: The 10th match of Indian Premier League season 13 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians saw a thorn in the match. RCB batting first scored 201 runs in 20 overs at the loss of three wickets. Chasing a very difficult target, Mumbai Indians made 89 runs in the last 5 overs despite a poor start, and gave the match a super over. Mumbai Indians did not get a super over and RCB managed to register a second win in the tournament. Despite the defeat, Ishaan Kishan proved to be the hero of this match by playing an innings of 99 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started off to bat first and had a great start. Arrow Fing made his first fifty in the tournament. However Finch did not play too many innings and he was dismissed for 52 runs in the 8th over. Virat Kohli also failed in this match. Korahli scored just three runs.

After falling for two wickets, Padikal took the front with De Villiers. Padikal scored an innings of 54 from 40 balls and scored his second half-century in the tournament. De Villiers finally reversed the match. De Villiers played an unbeaten innings of 55 off 24 balls. ABD got good support from Shivam Dubey, who scored 27 runs in 10 balls with the help of three sixes. In this way, Bangalore’s team managed to score 201 runs at the loss of three wickets. Bolt took two and Chahar took one wicket for Mumbai.

Mumbai started off poorly

Chasing the big target, Mumbai Indians had a very poor start. Captain Rohit Sharma became the victim of Washigton Sundar in the second over after scoring just 8 runs. Isuru Udana took his first IPL wicket by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav (0). Yuzvendra Chahal opened his account by dismissing Quinton de Kock (14) and made Bangalore’s score 39/3.

In 10 overs, Mumbai had scored 63 runs losing three wickets. From here he needed 139 runs from 60 balls to win. Young batsman Kishan was running the scoreboard fast from one end. He was the one who kept Mumbai’s ship. From the other end, he did not get the support of Hardik Pandya (15), who was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Jampa.

Pollard came to the ground after Hardik’s departure. Pollard and Kishan shared a 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket. In the last five overs, Mumbai needed 90 runs to win. Mumbai got 10 runs in the 16th over. In the 17th over, Pawan Negi dropped Pollard’s catch. On the last ball of the same over, Yuzvendra Chahal also gave up Pollard’s catch. In this over of Adam Zampa, Pollard scored 27 runs including three sixes and a four.

In the last two overs, Mumbai needed 31 runs to win and 19 runs were to be scored in the last over. Mumbai managed to score only 18 runs, so the match went to Super Over. Ishan Kishan (99 runs, 58 balls, 2 fours and 9 sixes) and Karen Pollard (unbeaten 60 runs, 24 balls, 5 sixes and 3 fours) for Mumbai

RCB wins in super over

Hardik Pandya and Kiran Pollard came out to bat for Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. Virat expressed confidence in young bowler Navdit Saini. Saini gave just two runs off the first three balls. Pollard hit the fourth ball and lost his wicket on the fifth ball. Only one run came on the last ball. In this way, Mumbai’s team was able to score only seven runs in the super over.

Rohit Sharma called Bumrah to bowl in the super over. Bumrah tried to increase Bangalore’s problems by giving two runs in the first three balls. But de Villiers hit the fourth ball with a four and turned the match towards RCB. RCB registered their second win in the tournament by scoring two runs off the last two balls.

