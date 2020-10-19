A total of 36 matches have been played so far in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). All the teams have played 9–9 matches and now 5–5 matches are left in everyone’s account. Looking at the point table, Delhi Capitals are on top with 14 points, while Mumbai Indians have 12 points in the account and the team is in second place. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also have 12 points on their account, but Mumbai Indians are above them based on better net runs. At number four is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab in a match that stretched to two super overs. During this match, Yuvi made a tweet, which made RCB star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal a chilli.

Bhaiya Hum india aajaye wapis? 4 – Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 18, 2020

Abhi thodey aur chakey kha ke aur wickets let ke aana🤪😜 – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Actually Yuvi told his prediction about IPL playoff and final match during this match. Yuvi wrote on Twitter, ‘It looks like Nicholas Pooran will be a game changer in this match. Great flow in bat, fun to watch. He reminds me of myself. The match goes on. My prediction, I think the Kings XI Punjab team will make it to the playoffs, and will play against Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals in the final match. On this tweet, Chahal wrote in response, ‘Brother we come back to India?’ To this, Yuvi replied, “Just a few more sixes and take wickets.”

Bilkul! Final zaroor dekh kar aana 😂 – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

To this, Chahal wrote in response, ‘Ok Bhaiya till 10 November wicket and Khale lemne chhachte.’ At this, Yuvi again trolled Chahal, ‘Absolutely! Definitely come after watching the final. On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in the second super over. The score of both teams was 176 for six after 20 overs. After this, both teams scored five runs in the first super over. In the second super over, Mumbai Indians scored 11 runs and Kings XI Punjab scored 15 runs.