Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face in Dubai on Sunday. Mumbai has been able to overcome the challenge of the opposing teams with its strong batting and lethal bowling. In the last match, he defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. At the same time, the problem of Punjab is that when its batsmen walk, the bowlers do not play. It is another matter that the return of West Indies offensive batsman Gayle has increased the enthusiasm of the team. Gayle scored brilliantly in his first match scoring 53 off 45 balls which included five sixes. With this, Punjab was successful in defeating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 34th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday 18 October.

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

You can watch live telecast of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports Network.

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwari, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McLegan, Chris Lynn , Nathan Culter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kings XI Punjab Full Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porrell, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.