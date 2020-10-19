The 36th match of the 13th season of Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians after two super overs. There have also been many changes in the point table with this match. The team of Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, has moved up from the last position to sixth position in the point table. The Mumbai Indians team, however, still remains at number two. After the match, Captain Rahul spoke many important things about this match. Rahul scored 77 runs in this match and was also elected Man of the Match.

He said, ‘This was not the first time, I have become used to it now but we got two points as well. This does not always happen, so you do not know how to be balanced in such circumstances. We have done very well in some matches, even in the matches we have lost. We are trying hard to make a comeback in every match, and winning in such matches helps you. Batting in the first six overs was very important after wicketkeeping 20 overs. We knew the pitch would be slow and they had good spinners, so me and Mayank gave a good start to the team. When Chris Gayle plays against the spinners, I think he will play big shots against the spinners. ‘

Rahul said, ‘Chris’s return has helped us, he is an experienced cricketer and he knows how to get the team out of difficult times. No team prepares for a super over. You have to trust your bowling group, it is important that you trust their instinct. Shami wanted to go and bowl a six-ball yorker, he has bowled brilliantly for us, it is important that senior players come forward. We will still think of one match at a time, when you don’t win much in the first seven matches, every win looks great. ‘

This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 176 runs for six wickets, and Kings XI Punjab scored the same in reply – 176/6. In the first super over, both teams scored five each, while in the second over, Mumbai Indians scored 11/1 and Kings XI Punjab scored 15/0, Rahul scored 77 runs and was adjudged man of the match. .