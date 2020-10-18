MI vs KXIP: In the 36th match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians have decided to bat first by winning the toss. The team of Kings XI Punjab is bowling first. Both the teams have decided to enter this match without any change.

After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that we are batting first. We want to score runs on the board, the team has done well. We do not need to change it. This is an important game for us and scoring on the board would be ideal. The team looks balanced. Bumrah is an important player and his good performance reflects the performance of the team. We are going with the same team.

After the toss, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that we are at the level where the toss does not matter. We need to show energy and try to win everything from here. The final game was too close for rest, but we needed a win like this to get in line. We are also going with the same team.

Playing XI of Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Kulper Nile, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.