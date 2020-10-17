Four-time champions Mumbai Indians look extremely strong with a win in five consecutive matches but will have to avoid complacency against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday as Chris Gayle’s return Rival has aroused new enthusiasm. A win would put Mumbai very close to the playoffs while Punjab could be eliminated from the race with another defeat. Mumbai has been able to overcome the challenge of the opposing teams with its strong batting and lethal bowling. In the last match, he defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the point table despite two batsmen captain KL Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337 runs) having scored the most runs in the tournament. The problem of Punjab is that when its batsmen walk, bowlers do not. It is another matter that the return of West Indies offensive batsman Gayle has increased the enthusiasm of the team. Gayle scored brilliantly in his first match scoring 53 off 45 balls which included five sixes. With this, Punjab was successful in defeating Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra’s big statement on Dinesh Karthik leaving the captaincy of KKR team, said- Captivity has been taken away from him

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Suryakumar Yadav caught a surprise catch, batsman gave such a reaction

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwari, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McLegan, Chris Lynn , Nathan Culter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kings XI Punjab Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porrell, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.