In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians, MI) in a two-over drawn match on Sunday. Kieron Pollard came to Mumbai Indians as a stand-in captain at the time of the match presentation, stating that Rohit Sharma’s health was not right, so he could not come for the post match presentation ceremony. Pollard said that 1-2 runs are also very important in T20 cricket.

IPL 2020: Two super-over-the-moment conditions, some such KXIP created history

Pollard said after the match, ‘It shows how important even 1-2 runs are in T20 cricket. I know that many people would have watched this match, we played better in Kings XI Punjab and they were entitled to two points. By 11–12 overs, it was understood that we were following something, reaching around 170 was a good score. We felt that we would defer this score. KL Rahul batted brilliantly. We should have won this match, but we could not win. Now we have a break of four days, enough time to come back. All the confidants are in the dressing room. I was told that Rohit Sharma is not feeling well, we look forward, he is a fighter.

Punjab beat Mumbai in IPL match lasting two super overs for the first time

This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 176 runs for six wickets, and Kings XI Punjab scored the same in reply – 176/6. In the first super over, both teams scored five each, while in the second over, Mumbai Indians scored 11/1 and Kings XI Punjab scored 15/0, Rahul scored 77 runs and was adjudged man of the match. .