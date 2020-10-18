MI vs KXIP: The 36th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 07:30 pm today. Both teams have won their last match. However, Mumbai will still be a favorite in this match.

Mumbai Indians have won five matches in a row this season. In such a situation, she would like to maintain her campaign of victory. At the same time, Punjab has got its second victory after a long time. In such a situation, she too will try her best to win the match. However, it would not be wrong to say that in this match we may get to see a bump of thorns.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. It is an evening match, so dew can play a big role. In such a situation, the team winning the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, it is a fairly large ground by size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Mumbai Indians will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, Trent Boult and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.