In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the match is played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on 18 October. The result of the match came after two super overs. Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in the second super over. In the first super over, Jaspreet Bumrah from Mumbai Indians gave five runs in an over, and then Mohammed Shami from Kings XI Punjab gave five runs. Shami bowled fiercely and surprised everyone by defending six runs in the super over. On the IPL page, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami and Mayank Agarwal together talked about this super over.

Shami said, ‘It was very difficult, when you have to defend 15-17 runs in a super over, then it is a different thing. You believe that you can do it, but when the scope of the mistake is negligible, then focus on what you can do best. I have a lot of confidence in myself, when I was going towards my mark to throw the second ball after every ball, I was telling myself that the previous ball was great and the next ball would be great too. I said this to myself six times.

Mayank Agarwal said, ‘In my mind the match against Delhi Capitals (in which Kings XI Punjab was defeated) was going on. But Gayle told me Mayank just look at the ball and everything else will be correct. And that was the only thing on my mind, I have to watch and hit the ball. I was not thinking of taking one or two runs. I was thinking of setting a boundary and luckily it happened. With this victory, six points have been added to the account of Kings XI Punjab and the team has come at number six.