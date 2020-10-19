The 36th match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020) was played between Mumbai Indians (Mumbai Indians, MI) and Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This was the first time in the history of T20 cricket, when the result of the match came out after the two teams played two super overs each. The first super over between the two teams was also tied after the match was tied. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians and Mohammed Shami from Kings XI Punjab spent just 5-5 runs in the super over, but after that both of them could not get a chance to bowl in the second super over. Know some such rules related to super overs, which you hardly know-

1- In the Super Over, the team gets to bat first, which is batting at the end of the match. This is the reason that the Kings XI Punjab team came in to bat first in the first super over, while in the second super over, Mumbai Indians came to bat first.

2- Once a bowler bowls in a super over, he cannot be given a chance to bowl in the second super over. This is the reason why both Bumrah and Shami could not bowl in the second super over.

3- In the Super over, both teams play six balls and get two wickets, so each team chooses three batsmen. The batsmen who are out during the first super over cannot play in the second super over. This was the reason that KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Quinton Dickock could not get out to bat in the second super over. Kieron Pollard was also among the three batsmen in the first super over, but he did not play and was not out, so that he could get out to bat in the second over.

Two super over matches in a day

The second super over for Kings XI Punjab was done by Chris Jordan, while the second super over for Mumbai Indians was done by Trent Boult. This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 176 runs for six wickets, and Kings XI Punjab scored the same in reply – 176/6. In the first super over, both teams scored five each, while in the second over, Mumbai Indians scored 11/1 and Kings XI Punjab scored 15/0, Rahul scored 77 runs and was adjudged man of the match. .