In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab won the second super over in the match held on 18 October. Chris Gayle did not come for batting in the first super over, in the second super over he reduced the pressure on the first ball by hitting a six. The match against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match was first tied and then the first super over was also tied, after which the winning team was decided after the second super over. When Gayle was asked whether he was nervous before going to bat in the Super Over, he replied that he was angry rather than nervous.

Gayle and Mayank Agarwal teamed up to give Kings XI Punjab a win in the Super Over. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 176 for six in 20 overs, in response Kings XI Punjab scored the same number of runs. After this, both the teams could score 5-5 runs in the super over and then another super over. Gayle said, ‘I was not nervous, I was just so angry and disappointed that we let ourselves get into such a situation. But this is a game of cricket, it keeps happening. A video of Mayank and Gayle has been shared on the IPL.

Gayle said, ‘Shami is the man of the match for me. Defending 6 runs ahead of batsmen like Rohit and Dickock is fantastic. This is a tremendous job. Shami will also be seen in this video along with Mayank and Gayle. Gayle said, ‘I have faced your bowling on the net, I knew you would bowl great yorker, and you bowled great yorker balls.’ Shami has taken 14 wickets in this tournament.