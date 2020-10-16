IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: A match is to be played today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the match to be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians team is second in the points table with 10 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders currently have eight points in the account and the team is ranked fourth. The Mumbai Indians team has registered four consecutive wins and would like to stay on the winning track after the break. At the same time, KKR’s team had to lose in the last match and the team would like to return to the winning track.

Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 32nd match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata is to be played on Friday 16 October at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Head to head

A total of 26 matches have been played between the two teams, of which Kolkata Knight Riders have won just six times, while Mumbai Indians have won 20 times. This will be the second match between the two teams this season, with Mumbai Indians defeating KKR in the first match. Last season there were two matches between the two teams and both won one match each.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwari, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McLegan, Chris Lynn , Nathan Culter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

KKR Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Famous Krishna, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Nayak , Chris Green, Locky Fergson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.