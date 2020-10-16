MI vs KKR: The 32nd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from 7:30 pm today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the top four, but the team looks very weak due to Sunil Narine not being available.

Compared to Mumbai Indians, Kolkata neither has bigger names in the batting department nor in the bowling department. In such a situation, Mumbai will descend as a favorite in this match. Mumbai, who are in excellent form, would like to win this match and get first place in the point table.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. There will also be no dew here, so the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. This field is quite large in terms of size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both teams can land on the field with two spin bowlers.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Mumbai Indians will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah.

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders – Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, renowned Krishna, Varun Chakraborty and Pat Cummins.