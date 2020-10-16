IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Live: In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams will take the field with the intention of winning. Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik has decided to relinquish the captaincy in the season between IPL-13 and now England’s Eoin Morgan has been appointed as the captain. Kolkata have played seven matches so far and have won four and lost three. He is in fourth place with eight points. At the same time, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of 7 matches so far this season. While in 2 he has to face defeat. Mumbai’s team is second in the points table. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live telecast.

When is the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played on Friday, 16 October.

At which place Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch live telecast of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

At what time will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match begin?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) The IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm.

Where to watch live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

Live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddesh Lad, Pat Cummins , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Lynn

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty and Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McIlanghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Jaspreet Bumrah.

