Today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians are facing Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this match, KKR’s new captain Eoin Morgan has decided to bat first after winning the toss. KKR have made two changes to the team, including Chris Green and Shivam Mavi in ​​the playing XI, while Mumbai Indians have replaced Nathan Coupeter Nile in place of James Pattinson.

The Mumbai Indians team is second in the points table with 10 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders currently have eight points in the account and the team is ranked fourth. The Mumbai Indians team has registered four consecutive wins and would like to stay on the winning track after the break. At the same time, KKR’s team had to lose in the last match and the team would like to return to the winning track.

Playing XI of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders– Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Chris Green, Famous Krishna.

Mumbai Indians– Rohit Sharma, Quinton Decock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Kulper Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Head to head

A total of 26 matches have been played between the two teams, of which Kolkata Knight Riders have won just six times, while Mumbai Indians have won 20 times. This will be the second match between the two teams this season, with Mumbai Indians defeating KKR in the first match. Last season there were two matches between the two teams and both won one match each.