MI vs KKR: In the 32nd match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first. The team of Mumbai Indians is bowling first. For Kolkata, spin all-rounder Chris Green is making his debut in this match. Green has been added to the team in place of Tom Banton. Apart from this, Shivam Mavi has also returned to the team. At the same time, Nathan Coulter is making a Nile debut for Mumbai Indians.

After the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said that we are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, hopefully we can score a good score on the board. It all happened yesterday, DK came to himself and the head coach, decided that it was better for the team and he needed to focus on his batting as well. We have made two changes in the team. Mavi and Green have got a chance to replace Banton and Nagarkoti.

After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that I am feeling confident. We had a great last game here, chasing a goal and coming out is another challenge. It gives us another opportunity to come out and express ourselves. It is important to make sure that everyone is fresh, it is easy for players not to play for long. We have made a change in the team.

Mumbai Indians playing XI – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter Nile and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing eleven – Chris Green, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, the famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty and Pat Cummins.