The Mumbai Indians team has also continued its winning campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 32nd match of IPL 2020, Rohit & Co. defeated KKR’s team by 8 wickets. This is Mumbai’s sixth win in 8 matches, while for the second time this season, the team has beaten KKR’s team. Mumbai scored an easy victory in this match due to the strong performance of the bowlers and the innings of Quinton Dickock (73) and Rohit Sharma (35). Captain Rohit was very happy with this one-sided victory of the team and he said that the team had prepared a special strategy against the most dangerous batsman of Kolkata, Russell, which was also successful.

Rohit Sharma said after the win, ‘Chase winning the match is very special and this gives the team a lot of confidence. We did not get a chance to chase much in the opening matches of the tournament, I think we did well in this match both from bat and ball, it was the performance that we wanted. We played very well from the beginning of this match. I have great faith in the match-up and our team has also got success because of it. It is very important to understand the match-up, but with this you also have to work with suggestions.

Captain Rohit Sharma said on the strategy of dismissing Russell, “Krunal and Rahul also bowled, ball grip and turn Russell because of this, I took a chance. But, I knew that Bumrah is the only bowler who can stop Russell and take his wicket.

Hitman praised Quinton Dickock, who played a brilliant innings with the bat in this match, said, ‘I prefer to bat with him. They start shooting shots at the bowler with the start of the innings, but I check the position first. I want them to play like they are playing, and no pressure should be made on them. This tournament is quite fun, we need to remain focused, we have seen many teams losing matches consistently. The players of the team are very hungry, they have not played cricket for the last about 6 months, whether I talk about Ishaan Kishan or Hardik Pandya, both of them want to play and want to win.

The performance of the Mumbai Indians team has been very good this year and the team now needs just two wins to make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs. The team will next take on Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday (October 18).