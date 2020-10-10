When the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, which have been performing consistently well in the current season of the Indian Premier League, will face each other on Sunday, there will be an eye on the mutual encounters of many marathons in this big battle. The batting of both the teams is strong in the top order and the middle order is very strong. Along with this, both have excellent bowling attack. If a team has an upper hand in any case, it is Mumbai Indians in terms of experience of fast bowlers. Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult have years of experience and can prove decisive.

This means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to give Delhi a good start. Despite a good start in many matches, he has not been able to play big innings. They will be expected to do so in this big match. This will also be the first test for Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant who will face Bumrah and Bolt. The good thing for Delhi was the return of form by Shimron Hetmyer who performed brilliantly against the Royals. Captain Shreyas Iyer himself is in tremendous form and it has to be seen how he captains Rohit Sharma and Company. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.