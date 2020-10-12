Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya credited the victory against Delhi Capitals to his bowlers, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not scoring too many runs in the death overs proved important. Defending champions Mumbai Indians played well in every department in the match played on Sunday night. First he allowed Delhi Capitals to score 162 runs for four wickets and then scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.4 overs.

Tewatiya and Khalil Ahmed in the last over

Krunal said after the match, ‘We bowled really well as a unit. We achieved success in the beginning. He said, ‘Whenever you get wickets in the beginning in T20 format, the pressure on the opposing team increases. We did not give too many runs in the death overs. (Rahul) Chahar also bowled very well. It was a good effort by the entire team. Krunal said, ‘It is good for us that we have three bowlers bowling at a speed of 140 km continuously. It is good for any team to have three such bowlers who can also swing fast.

After Virat-Anushka, Zaheer-Sagarika is also going to become parent-reports

Krunal took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He said of his performance, ‘I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals. Bringing variation in pace is my strong side and I was able to bowl according to strategy. Definitely you have to understand the strong side and situation of the batsman.