The 13th season opening match is to be played today between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the two strongest and successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the opening match is scheduled to begin shortly. Ganguly gave a funny reply when Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, was asked which of these two teams would win today’s match.

Ganguly did not name either of the two teams in his reply. According to Bengali newspaper Ananda Bazar Patrika, Ganguly said, “It is difficult to name the winning team for today’s match. These two teams have won the most IPL titles. Mumbai Indians have won IPL titles four times in 12 seasons, while CSK has won three IPL titles in 10 seasons. However, in terms of head to head, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians team is heavy on CSK.

Ganguly said about the IPL event, “All the people are right now and now just waiting for cricket to start.” This will be the first time since March, when Indian cricketers will be seen playing competitive cricket. Ganguly said, ‘The current time is very challenging. But the challenge lies in everyone’s life. This IPL is going to be quite different. I hope everything goes well. Because of Kovid we had to start everything from scratch, build a whole new system. ‘