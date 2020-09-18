Chennai Super Kings is certainly not the most successful team in terms of winning matches in IPL tournaments, but if asked about any team in the tournament, which is consistently doing better, it is definitely Chennai. This can be understood from the fact that all the IPL CSK participated in this team has reached the playoffs. So much so that CSK, led by Dhoni, has made a record eight times in the IPL file.

Ask any batsman of his importance in the league, he would say that the biggest challenge is to score against CSK. The way Mahendra Singh Dhoni uses his bowlers, it becomes very difficult for any batsman to score big against them. Be it Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja or Deepak Chahar or even more bowlers who are part of the team. CSK bowling has always been of top quality. For this reason, scoring runs against a team like CSK is a matter of pride for any batsman.

The record of scoring the most runs against CSK is currently named after Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Kohli has scored a total of 747 runs, so when Rohit Sharma takes the field against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, there will be a chance to beat Kohli in front of him. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has scored 705 runs in 27 matches against CSK and if he scores 43 or more in the match on 19 September, he will become the highest run-scorer against CSK. However, later in the RCB and CSK match, Kohli will have a chance to maintain his pass record, but in the first match of the IPL, Rohit will definitely want to make an impression.

Significantly, after a long wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was released on 6 September and according to tradition, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match on 19 September in Abu Dhabi. The world’s largest T20 league is being held this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India.

After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face in Dubai on the next day, while on 21 September there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.