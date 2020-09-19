Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan greeted Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team for the opening match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He wrote – Best wishes to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Paltan for today’s match. Best wishes to the players of both the teams for the good game as well. Dhoni and Rohit do well. Boys don’t wait to see you all playing. Let me tell you that Shahrukh Khan himself is the owner of IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Battle of two successful captains

It is noteworthy that everyone believes that Dhoni’s captaincy is under his captaincy every time CSK has made it to the playoffs. Has also become a three-time champion. He is the only captain to score a winning century as captain in the tournament. Winning percent is also his best. But in the case of this captaincy, Rohit has come to give him a competition. Under Rohit’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians has become the highest four-time champion in the IPL.

MI vs CSK: record is like this

Even more noticeable is Mumbai’s record against Chennai. Mumbai have so far defeated Chennai in 18 matches, while they have lost in only 12 matches. No other team has won so many matches against Chennai so far. With the title win once again in this 13th edition, both players would like to add another Nagina under their captaincy.

IPL 2020 Latest Update: Two most successful teams of IPL, how will MI vs CSK

Expected Playing XI:

CSK – MS Dhoni (captain), Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Angidi

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishaan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mitchell McLeaghan, Trent Boult