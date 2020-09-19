IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: After the long wait, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has finally started. In the first match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Before the start of this match in Abu Dhabi, both teams saluted the Corona Warriors fighting the Corona epidemic all over the world.

However, at one time Dhoni’s decision seemed wrong, as Mumbai scored 45 runs in the first four overs without any loss. But after that leg-spinner Piyush Chawla implicated Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma in his spin net. Rohit was caught by Sam Karran on a personal score of 12 runs.

In this way, Chawla became the first bowler to take a wicket of this season. With this, Chawla now has 151 wickets in the IPL. Now he has come at number three in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets in the tournament. He achieved this feat, leaving behind Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets). Amit Mishra and Lasith Malinga are now ahead of Chawla in the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the tournament.