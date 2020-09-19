IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: In the first match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Mumbai had scored 162 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 9 wickets in the first play. In response, Chennai Super Kings chased down the target at the loss of five wickets with four balls remaining in the last over.

Ambati Rayudu, who came to bat at number four for Chennai, scored the most runs. Rayudu scored 71 runs in 48 balls. This is Rayudu’s 19th half-century in the IPL. Apart from Rayudu, Faf du Plessis also hit a half-century. This is the second half-century of this season. Plessis hit six fours in his half-century innings. The two also made a vital partnership of 115 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, Chennai had a very poor start in response to the target of 163 runs from Mumbai. Chennai had lost both their openers on the score of just six runs. Murali Vijay 01 and Shane Watson returned to the pavilion by 04 runs.

Mumbai scored 162 runs while playing first

Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 162 runs in 20 overs. Saurabh Tiwari scored the highest 42 runs for Mumbai. During this, three fours and a six came out of his bat. Apart from Tiwari, opener Quinton Dickock scored 33 runs in 20 balls with the help of five fours. Lungi Nagidi of Chennai Super Kings took three wickets for 38 runs in four overs. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar got two successes.