The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has less than 24 hours left to start. The IPL is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. This time IPL is to be played in UAE due to Kovid-19. The first match is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Fans and cricketers of both teams are eagerly awaiting this match. Cricketers will come on the field after a break of about six months, while CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will come on the field after a break of more than a year. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has warned CSK ahead of this special match.

Not Virat-ABD, Gavaskar told who could be the match winner for RCB

Rohit shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote, ‘Preparation is done, now it’s time to execute’. Mumbai Indians have a fairly good record against CSK. Not only this, CSK had to face defeat by one run on the last ball of the match in the final last year, Dhoni and company could hardly forget that defeat. At one time it seemed that CSK would easily win the title for the second consecutive year but Mumbai Indians bowlers especially Lasith Malinga overturned the match. CSK won the title in 2018 and then traveled to the finals in 2019. Know the possible playing XI of both teams

IPL 2020: MI’s team list, strong and weak sides, know everything

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessi, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians- Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.