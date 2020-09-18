IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Pitch Weather Report and Match Preview: The two most successful teams in IPL history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face each other on Saturday, September 19. With this match, the 13th season of IPL will start. While the Mumbai Indians team has won the IPL title 4 times, the Chennai team has won the IPL Trophy 3 times. Both Mumbai and Chennai teams would like to start their season with a win. This time both teams will miss the fans on the field. This time due to Kovid-19, there will be no fans in the stadium and matches will be played in the empty stadium.

It will not be easy for the Chennai Super Kings team to compensate Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both players are not playing IPL this time due to personal reasons. The team’s opening pair is expected to be on Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu. In the absence of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir can prove useful for CSK.

Talking about Mumbai, the arrival of Chris Lynn has greatly strengthened the batting. Quinton de Kock and Rohit will open the innings for Mumbai. The pair of Rohit and De Kock did well last season. In the middle order, Mumbai has a lot of options. The lack of Lasith Malinga could hurt the Mumbai Indians team. But the trio of James Pattinson, Trent Bold and Nathan Coulter Nile can fill Malinga’s deficit. Also, Jasprit Bumrah is near Mumbai, who has been proving useful for the team on many important occasions.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be clear in the first match of IPL 2020 to be held at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Dhabi. In IPL 2020, players will have to face a lot of heat. However, many players have experience playing in hot conditions in India and this can help them. The main advantage of the matches starting in the evening is that the temperature will decrease. In the evening the temperature will be around 31 degree Celsius. Also, the level of humidity will be very high.

Super Super Kings Team: MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Francis du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Nagidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran , Murali Vijay, Jose Hazlewood, Rituraj Gaikwad, N. Jagadishan, K.M. Asif, Monu Kumar, R.K. Sai Kishore

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf Duplessis, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians team: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, Kirron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

