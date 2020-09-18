In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tradition has also been maintained this time with the finalist teams from last season going face to face in this year’s opening match. In the opening match of the 13th season of the tournament, the two strongest teams of the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will go up against each other. Mumbai Indians is the most successful team of the tournament under the captaincy of Indian team opening batsman Rohit Sharma and has the most four times. This title is named after him. Mumbai Indians have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. On the other hand, former India captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the IPL title to Chennai Super Kings 3 times. The team has won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The IPL will begin on September 19, while the final match will be played on November 10. With the start of the IPL, Indian cricketers will return to fully competitive cricket. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the first match of IPL.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super KingsShane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessi, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians-Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.