The moment that cricket fans have been waiting for since the beginning of this year has now come very close. It will be a happy moment for the audience when the two biggest teams of the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, face each other in the opening match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. With this, due to Corona virus, the IPL happening in UAE outside India will be launched. This time, all the matches of the IPL will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the three cities of the UAE. The maximum 24 matches will be in Dubai, 20 matches in Abu Dhabi and 12 matches in Sharjah.

Under the captaincy of Team India opener Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians is the most successful team of this tournament and has won this title at most four times. Mumbai Indians have won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. On the other hand, former India captain and wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the IPL title to Chennai Super Kings 3 times. The team has won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The first match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Saturday 19 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app. Apart from this, Reliance Jio will also be doing live streaming of IPL 2020.

Watch both teams here

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.