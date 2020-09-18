There are now few hours left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to start its 13th season. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The first match will be between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, are the only team in IPL history to have a very good head to head record against CSK. Both teams are considered to be the most successful team in IPL history and both captains are the most successful captains. In such a situation, it seems certain to reach the extent of adventure.

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: Before the match, Rohit Sharma warned CSK like this

Last year, Lasith Malinga snatched victory from CSK’s jaw and Dhoni and company would always be on their minds. CSK lost by one run on the last ball of the match. Malinga gave Mumbai Indians the fourth IPL title by dismissing Shardul Thakur. Mumbai Indians have won the most number of four IPL titles, while CSK has three IPL titles in its account, but the thing to note here is that CSK has played two seasons less than Mumbai Indians. In 2016 and 2017, CSK team could not play IPL due to ban. Let’s take a look at the head to head of both teams-

MI vs CSK: Live streaming and live telecast of the match when and how

Mumbai Indians have been heavy

A total of 30 matches have been played between the two teams, out of which 18 matches have been won by Mumbai Indians and 12 matches have been won by CSK. The only match so far played between the two teams in the UAE was won by CSK. Last year, a total of four matches were played between the two teams and CSK lost all matches.