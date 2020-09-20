IPL 2020 MI Vs CSK Highlights: Corruption of Corona virus caused a delay of 6 months, but the most popular league of cricket IPL was returned on Saturday. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League began with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK defeated Mumbai by five wickets in the opening match thanks to Rayudu’s superb 71-run innings. With this, CSK also broke their series of defeats going on against Mumbai Indians for the last five matches.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and called the Mumbai Indians to bat first. Mumbai Indians had a great start. Dhoni gave the first over to Deepak Chahar. Rohit gave a good welcome to Deepak hitting the first ball of this season. Rohit’s partner Quinton de Kock also got the bat and he also hit a four in this over.

Rohit Sharma and D Cock were seen taking Mumbai towards a big start. The team’s score was reduced to 45 in four overs. But Dhoni made a change in bowling and gave the fifth over leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Piyush justified Dhoni’s decision on the third ball and dismissed Rohit. After this, D Cock also did not last long and in the next over, he was out on the ball of Sam Kuran. De Kock scored 33 runs with the help of five fours and played 20 balls.

Till the strategic time out, Mumbai scored 83 runs in nine overs at the loss of two wickets. In the second over of the return, that is, the last ball of the 11th over of the innings, Suryakumar Yadav (17 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours) was caught on the boundary by Deepak Chahar in the hands of Sam Kurain.

After this, in-form Saurabh Tiwary had to return to the pavilion due to 42 innings and stormy batsman Hardik Pandya due to the superb fielding of Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis caught both catches by Ravindra Jadeja. Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya could score only three runs. Then Nagidi, who came to bowl, dismissed Pollard (18), James Pattinson (11) in the same over and ended Mumbai’s hopes of a big score.

Mumbai Indians scored just 41 runs losing 6 wickets in the last 6 overs. The only thing to lose quick wickets in the last over was that the team could score 162 runs in 9 overs in 20 overs despite a good start.

Chennai also has a poor start

Chasing 163, Chennai Super Kings got off to a poor start. In the very first over, Shane Watson became the victim of Bolt by scoring 4 runs. In the second over, opener Murali Vijay also returned to the pavilion by scoring 1 run.

But Ambati Rayudu, who could not make it to the World Cup squad last year, came to the ground with the intention of proving something. Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls. Rayudu’s innings included six fours, three fours. Faf du Plessis, who played an unbeaten innings of 58, got good support. The two players put together a century partnership for the third wicket. Thanks to this partnership, the Chennai team managed to emerge from a poor start.

After Rayudu was dismissed on the last ball of the 16th over, du Plessis had the responsibility to win CSK. Meanwhile, Krunal dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (5 balls, 10 runs) and raised a ray of hope for Mumbai. Dhoni did not come himself and sent Sam Quran to the ground. Kuran scored 18 runs off six balls with two sixes and a four before being dismissed, bringing the team to the threshold of victory. Du Plessis won the team by hitting a four.

