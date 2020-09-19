IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: IPL 2020 begins amid Corona epidemic. The first match of this season is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Before the start of this match, both teams saluted the Corona Warriors fighting the Corona epidemic all over the world.

After winning the toss in the first match, Chennai decided to bowl first. However, at one time Dhoni’s decision seemed wrong, as Mumbai scored 45 runs in the first four overs without any loss. But after this Chennai returned to the match on the basis of their excellent fielding and stopped Mumbai for only 162 runs in the first innings.

During the Mumbai innings, Faf du Plessis of Chennai caught a very brilliant catch in the 15th over. Actually, Hardik Pandya hit the ball off long off Ravindra Jadeja, it seemed that it would be hit, but as the field got bigger, Faf du Plessis caught the boundary. In this way Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 14 runs in 10 balls. Earlier, in the 12th over, Pandya had hit two consecutive sixes off Jadeja’s ball.

Chawla took his first wicket of the season

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla implicated Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma in his spin net. Rohit was caught by Sam Karran on a personal score of 12 runs. In this way, Chawla became the first bowler to take a wicket of this season. With this, Chawla now has 151 wickets in the IPL. Now he has come at number three in the list of bowlers taking the most wickets in the tournament. He achieved this feat, leaving behind Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets). Amit Mishra and Lasith Malinga are now ahead of Chawla in the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the tournament.