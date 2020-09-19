IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: In the first match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Looking at the pitch, this match is expected to be very high scoring. Equipped with strong batsmen, Mumbai Indians will bat first.

In this match, West Indies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has not got a place in the team. Actually, Bravo was injured during CPL 2020. He has a knee injury and he is yet to fully recover from his injury. In such a situation, England all-rounder Sam Curran has been included in the last eleven in place of Bravo in the first match.

Sam Curran was part of the Kings XI Punjab team last season, but was included in his team by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 auction.

Significantly, Bravo has 500 wickets in T20 cricket. He is the only bowler in the world to have done this feat in T20. Bravo is considered a specialist player of the T20 format. This can be gauged from the fact that he has played T20 cricket with around 20 franchisees so far.