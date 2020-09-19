IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: In the first match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Looking at the pitch, this match is expected to be very high scoring. Equipped with strong batsmen, Mumbai Indians will bat first.

During the toss, Dhoni appeared in his new look. During this time, he also looked very fit already. Dhoni said that he has decided to bowl first in view of dew. Dwayne Bravo is not part of the team in the first match due to injury. In such a situation, England all-rounder Sam Curran has got a place in the last eleven.

At the same time, Rohit Sharma said that he too would have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Rohit has included Kieran Pollard, Quinton Dickock, James Pattinson and Trent Boult among the foreign players.

After the toss, Dhoni said that you can get dew here in the late evening, so we will bowl first. The pitch was covered for a long time and they also add water to make it good. In such a situation, bowling first can prove beneficial.

Regarding fitness, Dhoni said that I had enough time during lockdown to keep myself fit. All the people of the team have used the lockdown well at that time. The practice facilities here were very good.

Regarding the quarantine, Dhoni said it was good to get out after the first 14 days. As a gentleman’s game you don’t think of revenge (against MI) you think of mistakes. However, when Dhoni was asked about the retirement, he did not answer it.