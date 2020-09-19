IPL 2020 MI vs CSK: After the long wait, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League finally started. In the first match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Before the start of this match in Abu Dhabi, both teams saluted the Corona Warriors fighting the Corona epidemic all over the world.

After this, Quinton Dickcock and Rohit Sharma started the innings for Mumbai Indians. At the same time, fast bowler Deepak Chahar attacked for Chennai Super Kings. Chahar got a four off Rohit on his first ball. With this, a unique record was registered in the name of Chahar.

Actually, Chahar has now become the first bowler in the IPL to have bowled the first ball of the tournament in three consecutive seasons. No bowler has done this feat before. Chahar bowled the first ball of the season against Mumbai in IPL 2018. At the same time, in IPL 2019, the first match of the season was cast against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Talking about Chahar’s IPL career, he has 33 wickets in 35 matches. During this time, he has averaged 27.15 and strike rate of 21.21.