The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from Saturday to bring smiles on the faces of cricket fans around the world amid the fear of Corona virus epidemic, once again with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s calm attitude, Virat Kohli’s aggression and Rohit Sharma Everyone’s eyes will be on the captaincy of Defending champion Rohit’s Mumbai Indians will face Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the first match. Due to rising cases of corona epidemic in India, the tournament is being played in the UAE and there will be no spectators on the field. This IPL will be special for the viewers who are craving for cinema and cricket in difficult circumstances.

This time in the IPL, two matches will be played 10 times a day. On the day of two matches, the first match will start at 3:30 pm Indian time and the second match will start at 7:30 pm. All the matches of the evening will be played at half past seven Indian time. 24 matches will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. Abu Dhabi will host five matches at 3:30 pm, Dubai four matches and Sharjah one match. All the teams will play at least two matches of the day, while Bangalore, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Hyderabad will play three matches each of the day. Let’s take a look at the pitch report of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the weather of the city where the IPL opening match will be-

How will the weather of Abu Dhabi be?

There is no chance of interruption due to rain in the IPL 2020 matches to be held at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Due to the high heat, the evening temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius and the humidity level will be very high.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 45 T20 matches in the last ten years, with the top score being 225/7. The pitch has been good for the batsmen, but spin bowlers often dominate the batsmen here. The average run rate in T20 matches played in Abu Dhabi is 7, indicating that above 150 runs can easily be scored. The Hong Kong team batted here later against Afghanistan, chasing a target of 163, which is the highest record so far.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.